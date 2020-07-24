Lewistown 14, Billings Cardinals 4
Jake Clinton homered and Nolan Fry had four RBIs as Lewistown beat the Billings Cardinals in a game that was called after five innings due to the 10-run rule. Max Murphy had two hits and two RBIs for the Cardinals, while Jaden Sanchez scored two runs.
Lewistown 13, Billings Cardinals 7
Jake Clinton and Nolan Fry helped Lewistown sweep Friday's doubleheader. Clinton went 3 for 4 with two doubles, a walk and four runs scored, while Fry was 4 for 5 with a double and four RBIs. Xander Flick and Trajan Sparks each finished 2 for 4 with a walk. Billings' Kyler Northrop went 2 for 2 with a walk, Max Murphy was 2 for 4 with a double and Hunter Doyle was 1 for 2 with two walks. Lewistown scored eight runs in the top of the fifth inning to take a 12-4 lead.
Dickinson (N.D.) Roughriders 11, Miles City Mavericks 9
Jack Cline had three hits and three RBIs and Dalton Polesky drove in two runs but it wasn't enough for Miles City as the Mavericks fell to Dickinson, North Dakota, on Friday. Julian Link added two hits, including a double, for the Mavericks. Dickinson got home runs from Landon Aman and Jaren Hugelen in the bottom of the first inning. Hugelen finished with four RBIs.
Dickinson (N.D.) Roughriders 8, Miles City Mavericks 1
Dickinson completed a doubleheader sweep, led by Reese Mack's pitching performance. Mack scattered seven hits, allowing one earned run while striking out four. Carson Hunter drove in the Mavericks' only run with a single in the fifth. Aiden Haich doubled and had two RBIs for the Roughriders.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.