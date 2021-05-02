Billings Blue Jays 10, Miles City Mavericks 2
Highlights: Davis Chakos, Sy Waldron and Carter Venable all knocked in two runs for the Blue Jays Sunday at Denton Field. Venable, Eli Nickisch and Waldron all doubled for Billings. Venable scored three times, Waldron twice and Chakos twice. Leadoff batter Carson Hunter hit a solo home run for the Mavericks.
Miles City Mavericks 13, Billings Blue Jays 1
Highlights: Ryder Lee and Daylond Gamboa combined to throw a one-hitter through five innings in a game called after 4.5 frames due to the mercy rule. The duo combined to fan seven Blue Jays and only walked two. Jayden Venable , Aidan Cline and Logan Muri all had three RBIs for the Mavs. Venable finished 3-4 at the plate. Ethan Moore had the lone single for Billings.
Cody (Wyo.) Cubs 5, Billings Cardinals 2
Highlights: Sunday at Pirtz Field, Devyn Engdahl drove in two runs and scored once to lead the Cubs. Tristan Blatt and Jackson Schoeder had two-base hits for Cody. Hunter Doyle and Nolan Berkram each had an RBI for the Cardinals. Jaiden Turner and Berkram both singled twice for Billings.
Cody, (Wyo.) Cubs 15, Billings Cardinals 5
Highlights: Devyn Engdahl batted 2-5 with four RBIs and a run for the Cubs. Jackson Schoeder notched three RBIs for Cody and Tristan Blatt drove in two and scored two for the winners. Keaton Mickelson was 1-2 with two RBIs for Billings. Peyton Ricci and Keenan Mailoux each scored twice for Billings.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.