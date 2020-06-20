Billings Blue Jays 17, Kalispell 5

(Saturday)

Highlights: The Blue Jays scored 10 runs in the third inning on the way to a five-inning victory over Kalispell. Jessen West and Austin Schauf combined for five RBIs, while Bryce LaForest scored three runs. Devon Wallack tripled and had an RBI for Kalispell.

Tags

Load comments