Billings Blue Jays 17, Kalispell 5
(Saturday)
Highlights: The Blue Jays scored 10 runs in the third inning on the way to a five-inning victory over Kalispell. Jessen West and Austin Schauf combined for five RBIs, while Bryce LaForest scored three runs. Devon Wallack tripled and had an RBI for Kalispell.
