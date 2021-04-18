Helena Senators 5, Bozeman Bucks 4
Highlights: The game was a rematch of last year's State AA title game, which Bozeman won 5-0 at Dehler Park for the Bucks' second consecutive State AA title. On Sunday, Helena starting pitcher Victor Scott pitched six innings and allowed eight hits and four earned runs, while striking out three and walking two at Kindrick Legion Field. He helped his cause at the plate with a 2-4 performance, including two doubles, with two runs and an RBI. Helena leadoff batter Quinn Belcher was 1-1 with a run and two RBIs. Belcher had the game-winning RBI as he singled home the winning run with the score tied 4-4 in the bottom of the eighth. For Bozeman, Preston Fliehman was 3-3 with a run and Jackson Burke was 3-4 with an RBI. Rhett Hays, Corbin Holzer and Fliehman doubled for the Bucks. Hays had two RBIs. The game was the season-opener for the Bucks.
Bozeman Bucks 15, Helena Senators 13
Highlights: Bozeman improved to 1-1 with the doubleheader split while Helena fell to 2-2. Visiting Bozeman led 8-2 after two innings but Helena came back to score five runs in the third to cut the deficit to one run. After Bozeman scored two in the fourth, Helena answered with four in the bottom of the fifth for a 11-10 lead. Bozeman pushed across five runs in the sixth and held on for the win as Helena scored two runs in the seventh. Rhett Hays and Preston Fliehman homered for the Bucks. Hays and Max Matteuci finished with three RBIs and Fliehman added two. Corbin Holzer scored four times for the Bucks. For Helena, Forrest Suero hit a round-tripper, a two-run shot in the bottom of the seventh, and finished with four RBIs and two runs. Tyler Tenney also had four RBIs for the Senators.
Lewistown Redbirds 19, Billings Blue Jays 1
Highlights: The game Sunday at Pirtz Field was the season-opener for the Blue Jays and a rematch of last year's State A championship game, won by the Blue Jays. Two Lewistown pitchers, Brody Jenness and Avery Crouse, limited Billings to four hits in the five-inning contest. Lewistown jumped out to a 10-0 lead after one inning of play. Xander Wright had four RBIs for the Redbirds, while Taylor Smith, Luke Clinton and Travis McAlpin each had three. McAlpin had a double for Lewistown. Leadoff batter Isaiah Marquart and Matthew Golik each scored three runs for Lewistown. Ethan Chaney was 2-2 with a RBI for Billings.
Lewistown Redbirds 16, Billings Blue Jays 15
Highlights: The Blue Jays rallied for five runs in the bottom of the seventh, but Lewistown held on for the win. Lewistown collected 11 hits and Billings nine. Errors were costly for both clubs with the Redbirds committing five and Billings nine. Xander Wright was 3-4, including a triple, with three RBIs and two runs for the winners. Isaiah Marquart scored twice and had two RBIs for the Redbirds and Nolan Fry was 2-3 with three runs and an RBI. For Billings, Ethan Chaney batted 2-3 with a run and four RBIs. Among Chaney's hits were a double and triple. Silviano Bradley had a two-base hit for Billings and three RBIs, while scoring a run. The Blue Jays' Sy Waldron was 2-3 with a triple and scored three times.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.