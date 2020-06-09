Legion baseball
Miles City Mavericks 4, Billings Cardinals 2
Highlights: Jack Cline's go-ahead single in the top of the seventh was part of a three-run inning that lifted Miles City over the Billings Cardinals. Joel Christopherson scored two runs for the Mavericks. Jaden Sanchez, Jace Buchanan, Kyler Northrop and Ryan Nelson all had two hits for Billings.
Billings Cardinals 7, Miles City Mavericks 3
Highlights: Logan Nyberg had three RBIs, a double and a run as the Billings Cardinals downed the Miles City Mavericks 7-3. Dalton Poleski had two RBIs for the Mavs. Jace Buchanan went 3 for 4 for Billings with two runs and Jaden Sanchez also scored twice. Jack Cline was 2 for 4 for Miles City with a run. Jaiden Turner pitched six innings for Billings and allowed five hits and three earned runs. He walked two and struck out seven.
Gallatin Valley 1, Billings Blue Jays 0
Highlights: Caleb Kamerman and Patrick Dietz combined for a seven-inning shutout for Gallatin Valley. They combined to allow five hits while striking out six and walking two. The Outlaws' Cyrus Richardson drove in the game's only run.
Billings Blue Jays 7, Gallatin Valley 1
Highlights: Jessen West went 2 for 4, including a two-run home run, to help push the Billings Blue Jays past the Gallatin Valley Outlaws. West and Kruz Slevira each scored two runs. Wyatt Barney's two hits led Gallatin Valley.
