Lewistown Redbirds 15, Billings Blue Jays 5
The Redbirds led 7-0 through two innings and didn't let up in the first game of Sunday's doubleheader. Lewistown's Jacob Clinton went 3 for 5 with two triples, a double and two RBIs, while Trajan Sparks went 3 for 5 with five RBIs, Kyle Lee went 3 for 5 with three RBIs, Nolan Fry went 1 for 2 with a double and two walks and Xander Flick went 2 for 4 with a double and a walk. The Blue Jays' Gunner Thompson was 1 for 2 with a double and a walk, and Lance Schaaf finished 1 for 2 with two walks.
Billings Blue Jays 7, Lewistown Redbirds 5
The Blue Jays rallied past to Redbirds to force a doubleheader split on Sunday. The Blue Jays led 3-0 through two innings and trailed 4-3 going into the fifth, when they tied it up. They took the lead for good with a three-run sixth. Billings' Bryce LaForest went 2 for 3 with a walk, while Kayden Keith and Davis Mosier each went 2 for 4. Lewistown's Kyle Lee was 3 for 4 with a double, Xander Flick was 2 for 3 with a walk and Nolan Fry went 1 for 2 with two walks.
