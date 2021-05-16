Billings Cardinals 7, Sheridan, Wyo. 6

Hunter Doyle drove in the winning run for the Cardinals with a single that scored Jaiden Turner in the bottom of the eighth. Teyshawn Johnson, Keaton Mickelson and Colter Wilson all had two hits for Billings. Troy Waugh went 2 for 3 for Sheridan.

Billings Cardinals 11, Sheridan, Wyo. 3

The Cardinals took advantage of six Sheridan errors while completing the doubleheader sweep. Cody Collis doubled and drove in three runs for Billings, while Chase Wise had two RBIs. Starter Nathan Swandal struck out five to earn the victory.

