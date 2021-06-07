Billings Blue Jays 14, Lewistown 5
Highlights: Payton Bolte batted 4 for 4 with a double and two RBIs as the Blue Jays won big at Lewistown. Teammates Bryce LaForest and Sy Waldron collected two hits for the visitors. Waldron drove in three runs. The Blue Jays trailed early, but took the lead for keeps with a six-run fourth inning. Billings pitchers Adam Johnson, Ethan Moore and North Sanderson combined on a five-hitter. They struck out nine. Reliever Moore was credited with the win. Lewistown got two hits from Justin Maier and two RBIs from Taylor Smith.
Lewistown 5, Billings Blue Jays 1
Highlights: Lewistown starter Taylor Smith fanned 12 batters and allowed just one hit in 6.2 innings. The Blue Jays finished with two hits overall. The Redbirds' Matthew Golik tripled and drove in two runs. Xander Wright had Lewistown's other hit. The Blue Jays were hampered by four errors. North Sanderson had both of the hits by Billings.
