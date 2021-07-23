Bozeman Bucks AA 12, Great Falls Chargers 6

Highlights: Andrew Western and Preston Fliehman notched two-base hits for the Bucks. Western finished 2 for 3 with a run and two RBIs. Fliehman was 3 for 4 with two runs and an RBI. Kael Richards was 1 for 4 with a run and two RBIs for the Chargers. Keeton Clark finished 2 for 4 with a run and an RBI for Great Falls. 

Tags

Load comments