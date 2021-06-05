Cody (Wyo.) Cubs 14, Billings Blue Jays 9
Highlights: Tristan Blatt, Jackson Schroeder and Chance Moss all hit home runs as the Cubs erased a seven-run deficit for the win. Moss finished 3 for 4 with four RBIs, and Blatt drove in three runs for the Cubs, who also hit three doubles. Nathan Kojetin had three RBIs and Carter Venable doubled and homered to help the Blue Jays take a 9-2 lead and after two innings, but they were shut out over the final five frames. Billings knocked four doubles.
Billings Blue Jays 5, Cody Cubs 4
Highlights: Bryce LaForest doubled twice as the Blue Jays earned a split in a doubleheader at Cody, Wyo. Teammate Sy Waldron also doubled and drove in two runs. LaForest, Silviano Bradley and Carter Venable all had two hits for Billings. Bradley also had two RBIs. Blue Jay pitchers Adam Johnson, North Sanderson and Kayden Keith combined for a six-hitter. They struck out five, walked five and allowed three earned runs. Jackson Schroeder doubled for Cody.
Lewistown 6, Billings Cardinals 3
Highlights: Playing in Lewistown, the host Redbirds jumped ahead 4-1 after six innings of the nine-inning contest. Billings closed to within 4-3 in the seventh before Lewistown pulled away again. Drew McDowell doubled and drove in three runs for the Cardinals. Teammates Zach Stewart and Kade Vatsndal also had two hits apiece.
