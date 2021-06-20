Helena Reps 6, Billings Blue Jays 5

Highlights: Leadoff batter Sam Ark was 4-5 with three runs for Helena. Tycen Mooney and Hunter Wallis each plated two runners for the Reps. Wallis had a double and Eric Cockhill tripled. Carter Venable batted 3-4 for Billings with a run and Bryce LaForest and Eli Nickisch were each 2-4 with a run. Sy Waldron and Nathan Kojetin had the Blue Jays' RBIs.

