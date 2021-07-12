American Legion baseball
Billings Blue Jays 8, Billings Cardinals 7 (9 innings)
Highlights: Playing at Pirtz Field, Kayden Keith singled in the winning run for the Blue Jays in the bottom of the ninth. The Cardinals had tied the game at 7-all with a five-run outburst in the top of the seventh. The Blue Jays received doubles from Sy Waldron and Ethan Chaney. Hunter Doyle doubled for the Cardinals. Davis Chakos finished with three hits for the Blue Jays. Kade Vatsndal and Chase Wise furnished two hits each for the Cardinals.
Billings Blue Jays 4, Billings Cardinals 0
Highlights: Bryce LaForest fired a three-hitter in going the distance for the Blue Jays. He struck out six and walked one in seven innings. Kayden Keith tripled and drove in two runs for the victors. Cardinals pitcher Hunter Doyle limited the Blue Jays to four hits.
