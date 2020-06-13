Legion baseball
Billings Cardinals 8, Billings Blue Jays 5 (8 innings)
Highlights: The Cardinals' Hunter Doyle went 4 for 4 with a double and five RBIs, including two on a single with one out in the sixth inning to force a 5-5 tie in the first game of Saturday's doubleheader. Doyle's teammate Jace Buchanan went 2 for 4 with a double and three runs scored, and Luke Tallman went 1 for 4 with a go-ahead RBI triple to spark a three-run eighth inning. For the Blue Jays, Owen Duchette went 1 for 3 with a double and two walks, and starting pitcher Reagan Walker allowed five runs (two earned) on eight hits with no walks and 10 strikeouts in six innings.
Billings Blue Jays 16, Billings Cardinals 0 (5 innings)
Highlights: The Blue Jays blew out the Cardinals to earn a doubleheader split. Owen Duchette went 2 for 3 with a double, two walks, three RBIs and three runs scored, while fellow Blue Jay Bryce LaForrest went 1 for 3 with a double and a walk, and Austin Schaff went 1 for 2 with three walks and four runs scored. Starting pitcher Davis Mossier allowed two hits and one walk against five strikeouts in four innings.
