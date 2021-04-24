Billings Cardinals 8, Lewistown Redbirds 2
Highlights: Nolan Beckram, Drew McDowell and Cody Collis combined for 10 of the Cardinals' 15 hits in the Billings victory. Berkram was 4 for 4 with two RBIs, and McDowell and Collis had three hits each. Keaton Mickelson also drove in two runs for the Cardinals, who used four pitchers. Jaiden Turner and Nathan Swandal each allowed one hit and no earned runs in two innings of work.
Lewistown Redbirds 12, Billings Cardinals 4
Highlights: The Redbirds pounded out 17 hits and scored 10 runs in the first two innings to take the nightcap. Justin Maier went 4 for 5 with two RBIs and Taylor Smith and Xander Wright had three hits each. Smith drove in three runs and Wright two. Avery Crouse allowed one run and three hits over 4.1 innings for the Redbirds. Zach Stewart hit two doubles for the Cardinals.
