Billings Blue Jays 8, Columbia Basin 7
Austin Schaaf's two-run double in the bottom of the eighth lifted the Billings Blue Jays over Columbia Basin on Friday. Hunter Eliason scored on an error earlier in the inning as Billings rallied for the walk-off win.
Billings Cardinals 8, Lewistown 7
(Thursday)
R Nelson scored on an error in the top of the seventh and the Billings Cardinals held on to win Thursday at the Lewistown Tournament. Jaden Sanchez had a two-RBI double as part of three-run sixth for Billings.
