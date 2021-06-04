(Friday)
Billings Blue Jays 8, Billings Cardinals 1
Highlights: Bryce LaForest batted 4 for 4 and knocked in two runs for the winning Blue Jays. Davis Chakos and Eli Nikish collected two hits apiece. Chakos tripled, while teammate Ethan Chaney doubled. Starter Nathan Kojetin was the winning pitcher. In six innings of work, he struck out nine, walked three, allowed three hits and one earned run. Cody Collis, Kolten Wynia and Keaton Mickelson had the hits for the Cardinals. The Blue Jays scored seven runs in the first two innings.
Bozeman Bucks (AA) 7, Idaho Falls Bandits 6
Highlights: The host Bucks pushed him the winning run in the bottom of the seventh on a single by Jake Vigen. Bozeman scored six times in the final three innings. Corbin Holzer doubled three times and Max Matteucci twice. Gannon McGarrah also doubled for the Bucks.
