Miles City Mavericks 13, Wolf Point 1
Miles City pushed eight runs across in the fourth inning on the way to a victory in a game that ended due to the 10-run rule. The Mavericks held Wolf Point to just one hit, a single by Canyon Casterline in the first inning.
Miles City Mavericks 15, Wolf Point 2
Miles City swept its doubleheader with Wolf Point with 15-2 victory. The Mavericks collected 14 hits as a team and benefited from four Wolf Point errors. The game ended after four innings due to the 10-run mercy rule.
