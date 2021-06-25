American Legion
Kalispell Lakers 6, Billings Cardinals 2
Highlights: Playing at a tournament in Helena, the Lakers bolted ahead 3-0 in the first inning and never looked back on Friday. Kalispell had just three hits, but stole seven bases. The Cardinals received two hits apiece from Colter Wilson and Kade Vatsndal. Vatsndal and Keaton Mickelson drove in the Cardinals' runs. Billings starter Zach Stewart threw four innings of no-hit baseball. He struck out five, but walked seven. Stewart allowed two earned runs.
Bozeman Bucks (AA) 9, Blackfoot, Idaho 6
Highlights: Host Bozeman amassed 16 hits in defeating the Broncos on Friday night. Luke Rizzo, Jake Vigen and Logan Pailthorpe had three hits each for the Bucks. Rizzo doubled twice, while Pailthorpe and Vigen tripled. Pailthorpe drove in three runs. Starter Brady Higgs was the winning pitcher. He didn't allow any earned runs in six innings, while walking three and striking out one.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.