American Legion

Kalispell Lakers 6, Billings Cardinals 2

Highlights: Playing at a tournament in Helena, the Lakers bolted ahead 3-0 in the first inning and never looked back on Friday. Kalispell had just three hits, but stole seven bases. The Cardinals received two hits apiece from Colter Wilson and Kade Vatsndal. Vatsndal and Keaton Mickelson drove in the Cardinals' runs. Billings starter Zach Stewart threw four innings of no-hit baseball. He struck out five, but walked seven. Stewart allowed two earned runs.

Bozeman Bucks (AA) 9, Blackfoot, Idaho 6

Highlights: Host Bozeman amassed 16 hits in defeating the Broncos on Friday night. Luke Rizzo, Jake Vigen and Logan Pailthorpe had three hits each for the Bucks. Rizzo doubled twice, while Pailthorpe and Vigen tripled. Pailthorpe drove in three runs. Starter Brady Higgs was the winning pitcher. He didn't allow any earned runs in six innings, while walking three and striking out one.

