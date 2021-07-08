American Legion
Bozeman Bucks AA 8, Gene Taylor Baseball 2
Highlights: Jake Vigen tripled and drove in two runs, and pitcher Rhett Hays didn't allow an earned run in 5.1 innings to lead the Bucks over the team from Grand Junction, Colorado. Hays, who allowed two unearned runs, struck out six and walked two, before Bryan Hampton got the final five outs. Max Matteucci and Michael Armstrong both had two hits for the Bucks.
Billings Blue Jays 19, Wolf Point Yellow Jackets 0
Highlights: The Blue Jays rapped 15 hits, including a double by Ethan Chaney and triples by Bryce LaForest and Carter Venable. Three Billings pitchers combined to toss a two-hitter in the five-inning contest. Kayden Keith had three hits and three RBIs. Teammates Davis Chakos, LaForest, Venable and Chaney had two hits apiece. Chaney had four RBIs.
Billings Blue Jays 17, Wolf Point Yellow Jackets 0
Highlights: The Blue Jays completed the sweep in overwhelming fashion, with 12 more hits. Keith doubled, had three hits overall and four RBIs. Sy Waldron and Venable added two RBIs each. Waldron hit two doubles. Venable also doubled. Nathan Kojetin and North Sanderson teamed up on the five-inning one-hitter. They struck out 10 and walked one. Gaige Bushman had the lone Wolf Point hit.
Miles City Mavs 7, Billings Cardinals 3
Highlights: The Mavs led 5-0 after two innings in beating the Cardinals. Cody Collis and Kade Vatsndal were responsible for four of the Cardinals' six hits. Billings was hampered by four errors. Dalton Polesky had three hits for the Mavs. Teammate Brennan Hager had a triple.
Miles City Mavs 5, Billings Cardinals 2
Highlights: Jayden Venable doubled and drove in three runs and Pierce Hollowell had two hits as the Mavs completed the sweep. Colter Wilson, Kade Vatsndal and Peyton Ricci had two hits each for the Cardinals. Carson Hunter was the winning pitcher for the Mavs. He gave up seven hits and two earned runs in 6.2 innings.
