Billings Blue Jays 15, Billings Cardinals 4

Highlights: Bryce LaForest batted 2-3, including a double, with two runs and two RBIs for the defending State A champion Blue Jays. While three Cardinals pitchers limited the Blue Jays to five hits in the five-inning game, the Blue Jays also drew 10 walks and were aided by eight Cardinals errors. Three Blue Jays pitchers held the Cardinals to four hits and four earned runs, while striking out five and walking seven. Nathan Kojetin scored twice and drove in two runs for the winners. Davis Chakos, Eli Nickisch and Ethan Chaney also scored two runs for the Blue Jays. For the Cardinals, Nathan Swandal was 2-3 with an RBI. Preston Hubley doubled for the Cards and scored a run and teammate Colter Wilson had two RBIs. 

