American Legion
Billings Blue Jays 7, Bozeman Bucks A 5
Highlights: The Bucks took the first lead of the game in the third inning. The Blue Jays would rally and score four runs in the fourth. By the sixth, the Bucks would even the game at 4-4. The visiting Blue Jays would overtake the Bozeman 3-1 in the final inning to win, 7-5. Billing's Davis Chakos had three RBIs on 2-4 hitting, and teammate Carter Venable went 1-3, scored once, and had two RBIs. The Buck's Gannon McGrarrah went 3-3, with two RBIs. The Blue Jay's Nathan Kojetin pitched five innings an allowed four runs on seven hits. Bozeman's Hayden Roethle pitched six innings and allowed six runs on eight hits.
Powell Pioneers 4, Billings Cardinals 0
Highlights: Powell scored once in the fourth with three more in the seventh to hold Billings off, 4-0. The Pioneer's pitcher Brock Johnson struck out seven and allowed only four hits and teammate Kobe Ostermiller batted 2-4, and had one run. Kolten Wynia batted 2-3, and Jaiden Turner and Zach Stewart both went 1-3 for the Cardinals.
Bozeman Bucks AA 8, Casper Oilers 0
Highlights: The Bucks had three runs in the first, one in the second and three more in the fourth. Bozeman finished the game in the fifth scoring once more while holding Casper scoreless. The Buck's Corbin Holzer had three runs, and an RBI on 2-2 hitting and teammate Preston Fliehman had two runs and two RBIs on 3-3 hitting. Casper's Samson Wagner batted 2-2.
Sheridan Troopers 3, Bozeman Bucks AA 2
Highlights: Sheridan scored runs in the second, fifth, and seventh to defeat Bozeman 3-2. Bozeman scored two runs in the fourth. Sheridan's Nate Killion batted 3-4 and had an RBI and one run. Trooper pitcher Brock Steel pitched three innings and struck out five while allowing only two runs and one hit.
Billings Blue Jays 6, Bozeman Bucks A 5
Highlights: The Blue Jays started the game with a couple runs in the first, one in the third and fifth, and finished with two at the top of the seventh. The Bucks rallied with one run in the third and two runs in both the fourth and seventh to fall short 6-5. Blue Jays' pitcher Payton Bolte threw seven innings and had five strikeouts.
Billings Cardinals 11, Powell Pioneers 3
Highlights: The Cardinals scored six runs in the first to take a commanding lead. Chase Wise had two RBIs and two runs on 2-4 hitting and Kolten Wynia had an RBI and two runs on 2-2 hitting.
