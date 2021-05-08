Powell, Wyo. 8, Billings Cardinals 7

Highlights: Kobe Ostermiller scored the winning run on a one-out Cardinals error in the bottom of the seventh inning. Kolt Florez, Trey Stenerson and Mason Marchant drove in two runs each for the Pioneers, who won despite being outhit by the Cardinals 12-6. Kolten Wynia had three hits and two RBIs, and Chase Wise also drove in two runs for the Cards.

Powell, Wyo. 4, Billings Cardinals 3

Highlights: The Pioneers earned the sweep despite getting just two hits in the nightcap. Cardinals pitchers Nathan Swandal (four innings, five strikeouts) and Nolan Berkram (two innings) allowed just one single each, but three Billings errors accounted for four unearned runs. The Cardinals had just four hits.

Rapid City Expos 11, Billings Blue Jays 10

Highlights: Down 8-2, the Blue Jays rallied in the final four innings to make things interesting before falling short in the nine-inning contest. Davis Chakos, Bryce LaForest, Carter Venable and Riley Bykonen had two hits apiece for Billings. Venable doubled and Chakos tripled. Rapid City's Mars Sailor stroked two hits and drove in three runs.

 

