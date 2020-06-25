Billings Cardinals 15, Miles City Mavericks 1
Max Murphy went 3 for 5 with three runs and three RBIs as Billings rolled past Miles City. Teammate Jace Buchanan was 4 for 6 with two runs and three RBIs. Pitcher Jaden Sanchez allowed three hits over seven innings and wasn't charged with an earned run. Miles City's Dalton Polesky scored on an error in the second inning.
Miles City Mavericks 10, Billings Cardinals 0 (5)
Dalton Polesky threw a four-hitter and Jess Bellows drove in two runs to help the Mavericks to victory. Polesky struck out four in five innings in a game that ended in the mercy rule when Miles City scored three times in the bottom of the fifth. Kayden Hager and Jackson Watts had two hits each for the Mavericks. Zach Stewart was 2 for 2 for the Cardinals.
