Cody Cubs 11, Billings Cardinals 1
Highlights: Cubs hurler Devyn Engdahl pitched the full five innings and held the Cardinals to three hits and one run, although it was unearned. He struck out three and walked six. Engdahl helped his own cause at the plate, batting 2-3 with three runs and an RBI. He had one of the Cubs' four extra-base hits as Trey Thomasson added two doubles and Jackson Schoeder hit a triple. Chase Wise was 1-2 with a run for the Cardinals.
Cody Cubs 8, Billings Cardinals 5
Highlights: Grady McCarten and Tristan Blatt each plated a pair of runners for the Cubs. Blatt also had two doubles and scored a run. Preston Hubley was 3-4 for the Cards with an RBI. Colter Wilson and Drew McDowell each batted 2-3 for Billings with a run and McDowell added an RBI.
