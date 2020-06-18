Class AA standings: Missoula 4-1, Billings Scarlets 3-1, Kalispell 3-2, Bozeman 0-0, Helena 1-3, Billings Royals 1-3, Great Falls 1-3. 

Billings Cardinals 13, Gillette, Wyo. 3

Jace Buchanan doubled, tripled and drove in two runs as the Billings Cardinals beat the Gillette Roughriders in five innings. Logan Nyberg, Kyler Northrop and Jadyn Averill had two RBIs apiece for Billings. Jaiden Turner got the victory on the mound.

