Class AA standings: Missoula 4-1, Billings Scarlets 3-1, Kalispell 3-2, Bozeman 0-0, Helena 1-3, Billings Royals 1-3, Great Falls 1-3.
Billings Cardinals 13, Gillette, Wyo. 3
Jace Buchanan doubled, tripled and drove in two runs as the Billings Cardinals beat the Gillette Roughriders in five innings. Logan Nyberg, Kyler Northrop and Jadyn Averill had two RBIs apiece for Billings. Jaiden Turner got the victory on the mound.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.