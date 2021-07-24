Great Falls Chargers AA 11, Bozeman Bucks 6
Highlights: Trigg Mapes had three hits and three RBIs and Keeton Clark doubled twice among his three hits to lead the Chargers. Clark finished with two RBIs. Logan Pailthorpe and Brady Higgs had three hits for the Bucks, while Max Matteucci drove in three runs.
