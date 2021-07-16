American Legion
Billings Blue Jays 9, Froid Bulls 2
Highlights: Davis Chakos tripled and teammates Cooper Thorson and Payton Bolte doubled in the Blue Jays' victory at Pirtz Field. Chakos, Eli Nickisch and Bolte collected two hits apiece. Nickisch and Kayden Keith also batted in two runs. Parker Sinks drove in two runs for the Bulls. Colter Oie and Dylan Tabbert doubled for Froid. North Sanderson pitched a complete game four-hitter for the Blue Jays. He allowed two earned runs while striking out five and walking one.
Billings Blue Jays 11, Froid Bulls 1 (5 innings)
Highlights: Ethan Chaney, North Sanderson and Silviano Bradley drove in two runs each as the Blue Jays completed the doubleheader sweep. Chaney doubled and Bradley tripled. The Blue Jays scored seven runs in the fourth inning. Payton Hauge hit a home run for Froid. Payton Bolte was the winning pitcher for Billings. He tossed a five-hitter, with four strikeouts.
