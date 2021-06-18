American Legion
Billings Blue Jays 15, Coeur d'Alene 6
Highlights: Carter Venable went 4 for 4 with three RBIs and four runs scored to pace the Blue Jays on Thursday. Sy Waldron had three hits and four RBIs for Billings. Bryce LaForest scored three times. Billings collected 13 hits as a team.
Billings Cardinals 11, Glendive Blue Devils 1
Highlights: With two RBIs each, Nathan Swandal, Keaton Mickelson and Preston Hubley powered the Cardinals to victory on Friday. Starting pitcher Zach Stewart struck out eight and didn't give up walk in seven innings to earn the win. Matt Dufner drove in Glendive's only run.
Glendive Blue Devils 19, Billings Cardinals 3
Highlights: Glendive scored 14 runs in the first inning to set the tone and salvage a doubleheaders split with Billings on Friday. Brodie Eckert went 2 for 2 with three RBIs and two runs scored. Matt Dufner, Rhett Hofer each scored three runs for the Blue Devils.
Billings Blue Jays 9, Bozeman Bucks A 5
Highlights: Billings hit the ball consistently throughout the game with Bozeman, scoring runs in the fourth and fifth. Bryce LaForest went 3 for 4 with four runs scored. The Bucks' Austin Cooper went 2 for 3 with a an RBI and one run scored.
