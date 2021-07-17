American Legion
Billings Blue Jays 7, Glendive Blue Devils 1
Highlights: A five-run first inning made the difference for the winning Blue Jays at Pirtz Field. Pitchers Nathan Kojetin (six innings) and Bryce LaForest (one inning) combined to throw a three-hitter. LaForest hit a home run, triple and drove in three runs. Davis Chakos tripled, while Kayden Keith doubled. Glendive's Brodie Eckert had a triple and teammate Axton Franks doubled.
Glendive Blue Devils 11, Billings Blue Jays 7
Highlights: Four Blue Devils pitched in to hurl a five-hitter and gain a split of the doubleheader. An eight-run fifth inning and three more runs in the top of the seventh also helped pave the way. Parker Buckley tripled and drove in two runs for the Blue Devils. Teammate Derek Reynolds doubled. The Blue Jays received doubles from Bryce LaForest and Davis Chakos.
