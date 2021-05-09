Rapid City Expos 4, Billings Cardinals 3
Highlights: Expos starting pitcher Lee Negebauer pitched the first five innings and only allowed two hits and one earned run. He struck out seven and walked one. Rapid City led 4-0 after 2.5 innings in the Sunday contest at Musburger Field. Tyler Roach had a double, a run and an RBI for the winners. Kolten Wynia tripled for Billings. Chase Wise was 1-3 with an RBI for the Cardinals and Nolan Berkram had Billings' other RBI. Teyshawn Johnson pitched three scoreless innings of one-hit relief ball for the Cards.
Rapid City 5, Billings Cardinals 3
Highlights: The Expos won the second game of the doubleheader in a game shortened to three innings on a rainy Sunday. Leadoff batter Zeke Farlee went 1-3, including a double, and scored a run for the Expos. Leadoff batter Colter Wilson was 1-2 with an RBI for Billings and Peyton Ricci scored once and drove in one for the Cardinals.
Gallatin Valley Outlaws 9, Billings Blue Jays 1
Highlights: GVO totaled nine hits and only committed two errors in earning the win. Two Outlaws pitchers held Billings to four hits and struck out six while walking two. Carter Venable tripled and had an RBI for Billings. Eli Nickisch had two hits for the Blue Jays.
Billings Blue Jays 10, Gallatin Valley Outlaws 7
Highlights: Kayden Keith was 2-4 with three RBIs and a run for the Blue Jays. Bryce LaForest, Ethan Chaney and Adam Johnson all notched two-base hits for the Royals. LaForest and Chaney both scored twice. Carter Venable drove in two for Billings, which overcame six errors. Billings relievers Ethan Moore and Payton Waskow pitched the final 4.1 innings and allowed four hits and zero runs.
Lewistown Redbirds 5, Bozeman Bucks 4
Highlights: Isaia Marquart and Trajan Sparks both had two RBIs for the Redbirds. Nolan Fry was 2-4, including a double, and scored a run for Lewistown. Andrew Western, Bryce Hampton and Max Matteucci all doubled for Bozeman. Corbin Holzer was 2-4 from the leadoff spot for the Bucks and drove in two. Bozeman's Preston Fliehman was 4-4. Xander Write pitched the full seven innings for Lewistown and scattered 12 hits and four earned runs. He walked one and whiffed three.
Bozeman Bucks 8, Lewistown Redbirds 1
Highlights: Corbin Holzer batted 3-4, including a two-base hit, with two runs and two RBIs to ignite the Bucks' offense out of the leadoff spot. Jake Vigan also had two RBIs for the Bucks. Three Bozeman pitchers combined to hold the Redbirds to a pair of hits over the seven-inning affair. The trio of pitchers only issued one free pass and struck out five. Isaia Marquart was 1-3 with a run for Lewistown.
