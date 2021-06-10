Billings Cardinals 3, Great Falls 2
Highlights: Starting pitcher Keaton Mickelson surrendered two runs in the first inning but shut down Great Falls over the next six frames to propel Billings. After tying the game, the Cardinals scored the eventual winning run on a wild pitch that plated Colter Wilson from third base.
Billings Blue Jays 12, Sheridan, Wyo., 2
Highlights: Carter Venable homered, tripled and drove in four runs to lead Billings. Venable and leadoff hitter Bryce LaForest each had three hits. Adam Johnson delivered two RBIs for the Blue Jays. Pitcher Kayden Keith limited Sheridan to four hits and was not charged with an earned run.
