Bozeman Bucks 4, Jackson Hole (Wyo.) 1
Highlights: Bozeman's Jackson Burke tossed six innings and only gave up three hits and one run (none earned), while fanning eight and walking one. Kellen Harrison came in to finish off the game in the seventh for the Bucks. Rhett Hays doubled for Bozeman. Burke, Luke Rizzo and Michael Armstrong all had RBIs for the Bucks.
Bozeman Bucks 13, Jackson Hole (Wyo.) 2
Highlights: Bozeman pitchers Hayden Roethle and Rhett Hays limited the Giants to one hit. Hays pitched the final five frames for the Bucks and didn't allow any hits or runs, while walking one and fanning nine. Corbin Holzer was 2-3 with a RBI and three runs for the Bucks. Mx Matteucci was 3-5 with a run and five RBIs. Holzer had a double and Matteucci homered.
Miles City Mavericks 5, Billings Cardinals 3
Highlights: Holmlund and Haycock each had RBIs for the Mavs. Haycock was Miles City's starting pitcher and went the first four innings, giving up three hits and one run. He struck out three and didn't issue a walk. Muri came on to pitch the final three innings for the winners and gave up three hits and two runs. Venable and Holmlund each had two-base hits for the Mavericks. Drew McDowell was 2-3 with a run and an RBI for the Cardinals.
Billings Cardinals 13, Miles City Mavericks 1
Highlights: Nolan Berkram doubled, scored twice and drove in three for the Cardinals. Two Billings pitchers, Jaiden Turner and Colter Wilson, combined to limit Miles City to a pair of hits in the five-inning contest. Zach Stewart batted 3-4 with three runs and two RBIs for Billings. Hollowell was 1-2 with a run for Miles City.
Billings Blue Jays 5, Gallatin Valley Outlaws 4
Highlights: Billings scored three runs in the bottom of the fifth for a 3-1 lead. GVO rallied with three runs in the top of the sixth for a 4-3 advantage, but the Blue Jays scored two runs in the bottom half of the sixth to pull out the 5-4 win. Cooper Thorson and North Sanderson both doubled for Billings. Sanderson and Thorson both drove in a run.
Billings Blue Jays 9, Gallatin Valley Outlaws 1
Highlights: Billings scored five runs in the bottom of the first and cruised to victory. Davis Chakos had three doubles for Billings and finished 3-4 with three runs and one RBI. Sy Waldron was 2-3 for Billings, including a double and homer, with two runs and four RBIs. Bryce LaForest pitched the full seven innings for the Blue Jays and limited GVO to four hits and one unearned run. He struck out one and walked one.
