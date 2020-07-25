Glendive Blue Devils 12, Glasgow Reds 3
An eight-run fourth inning helped the Blue Devils pull away from the Reds in the first half of Friday's doubleheader. Glendive's Matt Duffner went 1 for 2 with a double and two walks, Rhett Hoffer went 2 for 4 with a double, and Jacoby Mattern went 3 for 4. Blue Devils pitcher Trenton Reinheart allowed two earned runs on five hits and three walks with nine strikeouts.
Glendive Blue Devils 8, Glasgow Reds 1
Rhett Hoffer pitched six scoreless innings with three hits, a walk and a hit batter allowed with eight strikeouts to lead the Blue Devils to a doubleheader sweep Friday. Glendive's Casey Rounseville went 3 for 3 with a walk, Matt Duffner went 2 for 4 with a double, Austin Berry went 2 for 3 with a walk and two RBIs and Trenton Reinheart went 2 for 3 with two RBIs.
Billings Cardinals 10, Glendive Blue Devils 3
A five-run first inning was all the Cardinals needed in the first half of Saturday's doubleheader. Billings' Luke Tallman went 2 for 3 with a double and a walk, and Ryan Nelson went 2 for 4 with two runs scored. Glendive's Rhett Hoffer finished 3 for 3 with two RBIs.
