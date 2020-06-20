Billings Cardinals 15, Wolf Point 0
Highlights: Hunter Doyle and Daniel Dunlap combined to no-hit Wolf Point through five innings before the 10-run rule was instituted. Doyle had three of the Cardinals' 11 hits, while Zach Stewart had three RBIs.
Billings Cardinals 3, Gallatin Valley 1
Highlights: Pitcher Jaden Sanchez allowed one hit as the Cardinals edged the Outlaws. Jaiden Turner had an RBI for Billings. Gallatin Valley starter Patrick Dietz struck out six and allowed three hits through five innings.
Billings Blue Jays 16, Bozeman 4
Highlights: The Blue Jays scored five runs in the sixth inning and seven more in the seventh to run away from Bozeman. Billings collected seven extra-base hits, including two doubles by Jessen West. Kruiz Slevira had three RBIs.
Gallatin Valley 12, Miles City Mavericks 2
Highlights: Mayson Shively went 2 for 3 with two runs and two RBIs to lead Gallatin Valley. Brady Jones also had two hits and scored two runs for the Outlaws.
Lewistown 11, Miles City Mavericks 4
Highlights: Lewistown scored nine runs between the fourth and fifth innings to break a tie game. Kyle Lee drove in five runs for Lewistown.
Glasgow 19, Glendive B 2
Highlights: J.T. Sprague had two hits and three RBIs for Glasgow. Keigan Ingram, Aiden Hoerster, Walker Laumeyer and Jack Kolstad each scored three runs for the Reds.
