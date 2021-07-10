Glasgow Reds 8, Williston (N.D.) 3
Highlights: The Reds scored five runs in the fourth inning. Glasgow's Calvin Bengochea went 2 for 4 with an RBI and two runs scored, and JT Sprague went 1 for 3 with a triple and a run. Reds starting pitcher Mark Eliason allowed three runs (one earned) on seven hits and two walks with three strikeouts in six innings.
Glasgow Reds 12, Williston 2
Highlights: Juliun Benson accounted for three of the Reds' seven hits as the visitors completed the sweep. Tel Aune, Benson and Calvin Bengochea added two RBIs apiece. Glasgow tallied six runs in the second inning. Aiden Price was the winning pitcher in the five-inning contest. He struck out three, walked two, allowed one earned run and six hits.
Miles City Mavericks 10, Billings Blue Jays 8
Highlights: Brenan Hager and Dalton Polesky supplied two hits apiece for the Mavs, who were playing at home. Aidan Cline and Ryder Lee drove in two runs each. The game was tied 5-5 after four innings. The Mavs tallied three runs in the fifth and two more in the sixth to pull away. Davis Chakos and Sy Waldron doubled for the Blue Jays. Bryce LaForest finished with two hits and three RBIs.
Bozeman Bucks 11, Yakima (Wash.) Beetles 3 (Friday)
Highlights: In a late game Friday night, the Bucks scored five times in the bottom of the sixth inning to shake free of the Beetles. Corbin Holzer doubled for the winners and drove in four runs. Teammate Max Matteucci had a three-RBI night. Gannon McGarrah and Austin Cooper provided a pair of hits apiece for the Bucks. The game was part of the Bozeman Round Robin tournament.
