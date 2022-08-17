Honors teams

American Legion

Class AA

All-state: Davis Mosier, Billings Royals, first base; Owen Doucette, Billings Royals, utility; Austin Schaaf, Billings Royals, outfield; Lance Schaaf, Billings Royas, pitcher; Tysten Mooney, Helena Senators, catcher; Tyler Tenney, Helena Senators, shortstop; Hunter Bratcher, Helena Senators, outfield; Nate McDonald, Billings Scarlets, third base; Drew McDowell, Billings Scarlets, pitcher; Adam Jones, Missoula Mavericks, outfield/pitcher; Nate Fowler, Great Falls Chargers, second base; Lane Seim, Great Falls Chargers, outfield; River Smith, Bozeman Bucks, utility; Jaxon Filipenko, Lethbridge Elks, pitcher.

All-conference: Mike Hurlbert, Helena Senators, third base; Hunter Wallis, Helena Senators, utility; Manu Melo, Helena Senators, outfield; Hunter Bratcher, Helena Senators, pitcher; Jaiden Turner, Billings Royals, pitcher; Kyler Northrop, Billings Scarlets, shortstop; Skye Palmer, Missoula Mavericks, second base; Henry Black, Missoula Mavericks, outfield; Nick Beem, Missoula Mavericks, outfield; Tyler Marr, Great Falls Chargers, catcher; Scotty Klinker, Great Falls Chargers, pitcher; Kostya Hoffman, Kalispell Lakers, pitcher; Michael Armstrong, Bozeman Bucks.

Co-coaches of the year: David Swecker, Billings Royals; Tony Forster, Great Falls Chargers; Jon Burnett, Helena Senators.

Class A

Coach of the year: Jim LeProwse, Butte Miners

North District 

All-state: Brody Nanini, Havre Northstars, pitcher; Nolan Fry, Lewistown Redbirds, infield; Luke Clinton, Lewistown Redbirds, outfield; Alex Foster, Calgary Stride, catcher; Dallas Cummings, utility, Vauxhall Spurs; Karson Haney, Lethbridge Miners, outfield

All-conference (USA): Eli Cloninger, Havre Northstars, catcher; Nolan Fry, Lewistown Redbirds, infield; Theron Peterson, Havre Northstars, infield; Trajan Sparks, Lewistown Redbirds, infield; Luke Clinton, Lewiston Redbirds, outfield; Liam Sullivan, Great Falls Chargers, outfield; Wyatt Elam, Lewistown Redbirds, pitcher; Trenton Maloughney, Havre Northstars, pitcher; Brody Nanini, Havre Northstars, pitcher; Roscoe Shaw, Tri-County Cardinals, utility; Xander Wright, Lewistown Redbirds, utility.

East District

All-state: Brady Randall, Billings Cardinals; Carson Hunter, Miles City Mavericks; Carson Jenkins, Billings Blue Jays; Jace Buchanan, Laurel Dodgers; Richie Cortese, Laurel Dodgers.

All-conference: Brady Randall, Billings Cardinals; Braden Foos, Laurel Dodgers; Carson Hunter, Miles City Mavericks; Carson Jenkins, Billings Blue Jays; Casey Rounsville, Glendive Blue Devils; Chase Wise, Billings Cardinals; Colter Wilson, Billings Cardinals; Dalton Polesky, Miles City Mavericks; Ethan Chaney, Billings Blue Jays; Ethan moore, Billings Blue Jays; Ian Bauer, Laurel Dodgers; Jace Buchanan, Laurel Dodgers; Jeremiah Benson, Glasgow Reds; Logan Muri, Miles City Mavericks; Nolan Berkram, Billings Cardinals; Rance Rhoads, Glasgow Reds; Reece Dolechek, Laurel Dodgers; Rhett Hofer, Glendive Blue Devils; Richie Cortese, Laurel Dodgers; Zander Dean, Richland County Patriots.

South District

All-state: Aiden Lee, Butte Miners; Bo Hays, Gallatin Valley Outlaws; Eric Hart, Butte Miners; Kale Konen, Dillon Cubs; Ethan Cunningham, Butte Miners.

All-conference: Aiden Lee, Butte Miners, first base; Cayde Stajcar, Butte Miners, second base; Colten Hayder, Gallatin Valley Outlaws, third base; Cole Graham, Helena Reps, catcher; Marcus Holen, Gallatin Valley Outlaws, utility; Bo Hays, Gallatin Valley Outlaws, pitcher, outfielder; Brady Jones, Gallatin Valley Outlaws, outfield; Eric Hart, Butte Miners; Kale Konen, Dillon Cubs, outfield; Kenley Leary, Butte Miners, outfield;  Ethan Cunningham, Butte Miners, pitcher; Lane Neill, Belgrade Bandits, pitcher.

West District

All-state: Xavier Fisher, Mission Valley Mariners; Brendan Schneiter, Bitterroot Bucs; Mitch Spinetta, Bitterroot Red Sox; Zach Veneman, Glacier Twins; Tripp Zhang, Libby Loggers.

All-conference: Paul Brennanman, Bitterroot Red Sox; Dawson Dumont, Mission Valley Mariners; Espn Fisher, Mission Valley Mariners; Xavier Fisher, Mission Valley Mariners; Mikey Glass, Glacier Twins; Tim Hickey, Bitterroot Red Sox; Brodie Hinsdale, Bitterroot Bucs; Troy Larson, Bitterroot Bucs; Owen McGuinn, Missoula Mavericks; Hayden Meehan, Glacier Twins; Alex Muzquiz, Mission Valley Mariners; Adam Nikunen, Kalispell Lakers; Mason Peters, Glacier Twins; Caden Williams, Libby Loggers; Tripp Zhang, Libby Loggers.

Honorable mention: Dylan Davis, Mission Valley Mariners; Schuyler Fairchild, Missoula Mavericks; Bridger Huxtable, Bitterroot Red Sox; Drew Scully, Bitterroot Bucs; Joey Thatcher, Kalispell Lakers; Sawyer Townsend, Bitterroot Red Sox.

