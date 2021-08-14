American Legion World Series
At Shelby, North Carolina
All Times Mountain
Thursday
Honolulu, Hawaii 7, Fargo, N.D. 1
Beverly, Mass. 8, Dubuque County, Iowa 4
Idaho Falls, Idaho 3, Midland, Mich. 2
Ridge, Md. 6. Tupelo, Miss. 1
Friday
Tupelo, Miss. 11, Fargo, N.D. 1
Honolulu, Hawaii 5, Ridge, Md. 2
Saturday
Dubuque County, Iowa 10, Idaho Falls, Idaho 2
Midland, Mich. 6, Beverly, Mass. 3
Tupelo, Miss. vs. Honolulu, Hawaii, 5:30 p.m.
Sunday
Dubuque County, Iowa vs. Midland, Mich., 11 a.m.
Ridge, Md. vs. Fargo, N.D., 2 p.m.
Beverly, Mass. vs. Idaho Falls, Idaho, 5:30 p.m.
Monday
Game 13: TBA, 2 p.m.
Game 14: TBA, 5 p.m.
Tuesday
Game 15: Game 13 winner vs. Game 14 winner, 4:30 p.m., championship
