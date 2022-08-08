American Legion Baseball

World Series

at Shelby, N.C.

Stars division: Chesapeake, Va., Post 280; Midland, Mich., Post 16; Omaha, Neb., Post 1; Idaho Falls, Idaho, Post 56.

Stripes division: Shrewsbury, Mass., Post 397; Camden, S.C., Post 17; Troy, Ala., Post 70; League City, Texas, Post 554. 

Thursday, Aug. 11

Game 1: Chesapeake vs. Midland, 8 a.m. 

Game 2: Troy vs. Shrewsbury, 11 a.m. 

Game 3: League City vs. Camden, 2 p.m. 

Game 4: Idaho Falls vs. Omaha, 5:30 p.m. 

Friday, Aug. 12

Game 5: League City vs. Shrewsbury, 2 p.m.

Game 6: Troy vs. Camden, 5 p.m. 

Saturday, Aug. 13

Game 7: Chesapeake vs. Idaho Falls, 11 a.m. 

Game 8: Midland vs. Omaha, 2 p.m. 

Game 9: Shrewsbury vs. Camden, 5:30 p.m. 

Sunday, Aug. 14

Game 10: Troy vs. League City, 11 a.m.

Game 11: Chesapeake vs. Omaha, 2 p.m. 

Game 12: Midland vs. Idaho Falls, 5 p.m. 

Monday, Aug. 15

Game 13: Winner Stars vs. Runner-up Stripes, 2 p.m.

Game 14: Winner Stripes vs. Runner-up Stars, 5 p.m.

Tuesday, Aug. 16

Game 15: Championship, 5 p.m. 

