American Legion
Kalispell Lakers 3, Bozeman Bucks 2
Highlights: Ethan Diede's RBI single in the bottom of the seventh scored Carver VanAken from second base, giving the Lakers the Class AA victory. Diede finished 2 for 3, as did Max Holden, who also drove in a run for the Lakers. Jake Vigan (2 for 4) and Michael Armstrong each drove in a run for the Bucks. Lakers starter Kostya Hoffman went the distance, giving up six hits while striking out three.
Kalispell Lakers 7, Bozeman Bucks 6
Highlights: Diede again drove in the winning run, this time in the bottom of the sixth on an RBI double, and the Lakers rallied from a five-run deficit to earn the sweep. Danner Kerman threw and scoreless sixth and seventh inning, Brink doubled and tripled for the Lakers, who trailed 6-0 after 4 1/2 innings. The Lakers used a six-run fifth inning to tie the score and went ahead on Diede's second hit of the game. Dillon Coleman doubled and had an RBI in a 2-for-4 performance, and Rhett Hays had two RBIs for the Bucks.
Glasgow Reds 12, Billings Cardinals 7
Highlights: Rhance Rhoades drove in three runs and JT Sprague scored four times to help the Reds earn the Class A victory in Glasgow. Rhoades and Calvin Benochea both had two hits for the Reds, who finished with 11 hits, as did the Blue Jays. Nick Schneider tripled twice and went 3 for 3, while Nathan Swandal and Colter Wilson had two RBIs each for the Cardinals.
