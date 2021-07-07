American Legion
Billings Cardinals 6, Wolf Point Yellowjackets 2
Highlights: Cody Collis drove in two runs and Keaton Mickelson and Nathan Swandal had two hits each to pace the Cardinals to the Class A win. Ryan Pitcher allowed both Wolf Point runs in six innings on six hits. He also struck out six before giving way to Colter Wilson, who threw a perfect seventh to end the game. Terry Allmer went 3 for 3 for Wolf Point.
Billings Cardinals 19, Wolf Point Yellowjackets 4 (5)
Highlights: Nolan Berkram homered and the Cardinals hit three doubles among their 15 hits in a game shortened to five innings because of the mercy rule. Colter Wilson went 4 for 4 and drove in four runs and five other players had two RBIs apiece. Zach Stewart was 3 for 4 with three runs scored and two driven in.
