American Legion
Bozeman Bucks AA 8, Gene Taylor Baseball 2
Highlights: Jake Vigen tripled and drove in two runs, and pitcher Rhett Hays didn't allow an earned run in 5.1 innings to lead the Bucks over the team from Grand Junction, Colorado. Hays, who allowed two unearned runs, struck out six and walked two, before Bryan Hampton got the final five outs. Max Matteucci and Michael Armstrong both had two hits for the Bucks.
