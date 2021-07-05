American Legion

Kalispell Lakers 12, Bozeman Bucks 2

Highlights: Playing in Kalispell, the host Lakers scored five runs in the third inning and six more in the fourth en route to the Class AA victory. Ethan Diede and Devon Wallack doubled for Kalispell, while Gabe Brink provided a triple. Dillon Coleman, Preston Fliehman and Jake Vigen doubled for the Bucks.

Kalispell Lakers 16, Bozeman Bucks 1

Highlights: The Lakers pounded 11 hits overall and experienced an 11-run fourth inning in sweeping the Bucks. Gabe Brink, Kael Willis and Grady Drish doubled, while Danny Kerman tripled. Caleb Morgan threw a four-hitter in the five-inning contest to get the win. Andrew Western doubled for Bozeman.

