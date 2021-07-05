American Legion
Kalispell Lakers 12, Bozeman Bucks 2
Highlights: Playing in Kalispell, the host Lakers scored five runs in the third inning and six more in the fourth en route to the Class AA victory. Ethan Diede and Devon Wallack doubled for Kalispell, while Gabe Brink provided a triple. Dillon Coleman, Preston Fliehman and Jake Vigen doubled for the Bucks.
Kalispell Lakers 16, Bozeman Bucks 1
Highlights: The Lakers pounded 11 hits overall and experienced an 11-run fourth inning in sweeping the Bucks. Gabe Brink, Kael Willis and Grady Drish doubled, while Danny Kerman tripled. Caleb Morgan threw a four-hitter in the five-inning contest to get the win. Andrew Western doubled for Bozeman.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.