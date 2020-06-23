American Legion Baseball
Goldsmith Gallery Tournament
at Dehler Park and Pirtz Field
Pool A: Billings Royals, Lightning Baseball (Colorado), N.W.P. Red (Idaho), and Williston (North Dakota).
Pool B: Billings Scarlets, N.W.P. Black (Idaho), Dickinson (North Dakota), and Beaverton (Oregon).
Pool C: Great Falls Chargers, Sheridan (Wyoming), Idaho Falls (Idaho) and Clutch Baseball (Colorado).
Thursday, June 25 — Dehler Park: 12:30 p.m., Great Falls vs. Sheridan; 3 p.m., Idaho Falls vs. Clutch Baseball; 5:30 p.m., Royals vs. Williston, 8 p.m., Royals vs. Lightning; Pirtz Field: 5:30 p.m., Scarlets vs. Dickinson; 8 p.m., Scarlets vs. Beaverton.
Friday, June 26 — Dehler Park: 11 a.m., Sheridan vs. Clutch Baseball; 2 p.m., Dickinson vs. Beaverton; 5 p.m., Dickinson vs. N.W.P Black; 8 p.m., Scarlets vs. N.W.P. Black; Pirtz Field: 11 a.m., Great Falls vs. Idaho Falls; 2 p.m., Williston vs. Lighting; 5 p.m., N.W.P. Red vs. Lightning; 8 p.m., Royals vs. N.W.P. Red.
Saturday, June 27 — Dehler Park: 10 a.m., Williston vs. N.W.P. Red; 12:30 p.m., Beaverton vs. N.W.P. Black; 5:30 p.m., Pool B Seed 1 vs. Wild Card (best No. 2 seed from the 3 pools), semifinal; 8 p.m., Pool A Seed 1. vs. Pool C seed 1, semifinal; Pirtz Field: 10 a.m., Great Falls vs. Clutch Baseball; 12:30 p.m., Sheridan vs. Idaho Falls; 3 p.m., No. 2 seed vs. No. 2 seed; 5 p.m., No. 3 Pool A vs. No. 3 Pool B; 8 p.m., No. 4 Pool A vs. No. 4 Pool B.
Sunday, June 28 — Dehler Park: 10 a.m., Loser (1) vs. No. 2 seed; 12:30 p.m., Loser (2) vs. No. 2 seed; 3 p.m., Championship; Pirtz Field: 10 a.m., No. 3 Pool A vs. No. 3 Pool C; 12:30 p.m., No. 3 Pool C vs. No. 3 Pool B; 3 p.m., No. 4 Pool A vs. No. 4 Pool C; 5:30 p.m., No. 4 Pool C vs. No. 4 Pool B.
