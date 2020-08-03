Scoreboard: Class A American Legion baseball state tournament pairings

State A Tournament
at Lewistown
Thursday
Game 1: Bitterroot Bucs vs. Belgrade Bandits, 10 a.m.
Game 2: Havre Northstars vs. Billings Blue Jays, 1 p.m.
Game 3: Gallatin Valley Outlaws vs. Glacier Twins, 4 p.m.
Game 4: Miles City Mavericks vs. Lewistown Redbirds, 7:30 p.m.
Friday
Game 5: Loser Game 1 vs. Loser Game 2, 10 a.m.
Game 6: Loser Game 3 vs. Loser Game 4, 1 p.m.
Game 7: Winner Game 1 vs. Winner Game 2, 4 p.m.
Game 8: Winner Game 3 vs. Winner Game 4, 7 p.m.
Saturday
Game 9: Winner Game 6 vs. Loser Game 7, 10 a.m.
Game 10: Winner Game 5 vs. Loser Game 8, 1 p.m.
Game 11: Winner Game 7 vs. Winner Game 8, 4 p.m., undefeated semifinal
Game 12: Winner Game 9 vs. Winner Game 10, 7 p.m.
Sunday
Game 13: Loser Game 11 vs. Winner Game 12, semifinal
Game 14: Winner Game 11 vs. Winner Game 13, championship, 1 p.m.
Game 15: Loser Game 14 vs. Winner Game 14, second championship game, if necessary, 4 p.m.
