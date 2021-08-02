At Anchorage, Alaska

All times Mountain

Friday

Game 1: Gallatin Valley Outlaws vs. Marsh Valley (Idaho), noon

Game 2: Ketchikan (Alaska) vs. Juneau (Alaska), 3 p.m.

Game 3: Anchorage Service (Alaska) vs. Anchorage South (Alaska), 6 p.m.

Game 4: Wasilla (Alaska) vs. Cody (Wyo.), 9 p.m.

Saturday

Game 5: Loser Game 1 vs. Loser Game 3, noon

Game 6: Loser Game 2 vs. Loser Game 4, 3 p.m.

Game 7: Winner Game 1 vs. Winner Game 3, 6 p.m.

Game 8: Winner Game 2 vs. Winner Game 4, 9 p.m.

Sunday

Game 9: Winner Game 6 vs. Loser Game 7, 3 p.m.

Game 10: Winner Game 5 vs. Loser Game 8, 6 p.m.

Game 11: Winner Game 7 vs. Winner Game 8, 9 p.m.

Monday

Game 12: Winner Game 9 vs. Loser Game 11, 6 p.m.

Game 13: Winner Game 10 vs. Winner Game 11, 9 p.m.

Tuesday

Game 14: Winner Game 12 vs. Winner Game 13, 3 p.m.

Game 15: If necessary, 7 p.m.

