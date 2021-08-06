At Anchorage, Alaska
All times Mountain
Friday
Game 1: Gallatin Valley 7, Marsh Valley, Idaho 6
Game 2: Juneau, Alaska 14, Palmer, Alaska 10
Game 3: Anchorage Service, Alaska, vs. Anchorage South, Alaska, 6 p.m.
Game 4: Cody, Wyo., vs. Wasilla, Alaska, 9 p.m.
Saturday
Game 5: Marsh Valley, Idaho vs. Loser Game 3, noon
Game 6: Palmer, Alaska vs. Loser Game 4, 3 p.m.
Game 7: Gallatin Valley vs. Winner Game 3, 6 p.m.
Game 8: Juneau, Alaska vs. Winner Game 4, 9 p.m.
Sunday
Game 9: Winner Game 6 vs. Loser Game 7, 3 p.m.
Game 10: Winner Game 5 vs. Loser Game 8, 6 p.m.
Game 11: Winner Game 7 vs. Winner Game 8, 9 p.m.
Monday
Game 12: Winner Game 9 vs. Loser Game 11, 6 p.m.
Game 13: Winner Game 10 vs. Winner Game 11, 9 p.m.
Tuesday
Game 14: Winner Game 12 vs. Winner Game 13, 2 p.m.
Game 15: If necessary, Immediately following Game 14
