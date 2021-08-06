At Anchorage, Alaska

All times Mountain

Friday

Game 1: Gallatin Valley 7, Marsh Valley, Idaho 6

Game 2: Juneau, Alaska 14, Palmer, Alaska 10

Game 3: Anchorage Service, Alaska, vs. Anchorage South, Alaska, 6 p.m.

Game 4: Cody, Wyo., vs. Wasilla, Alaska, 9 p.m.

Saturday

Game 5: Marsh Valley, Idaho vs. Loser Game 3, noon

Game 6: Palmer, Alaska vs. Loser Game 4, 3 p.m.

Game 7: Gallatin Valley vs. Winner Game 3, 6 p.m.

Game 8: Juneau, Alaska vs. Winner Game 4, 9 p.m.

Sunday

Game 9: Winner Game 6 vs. Loser Game 7, 3 p.m.

Game 10: Winner Game 5 vs. Loser Game 8, 6 p.m.

Game 11: Winner Game 7 vs. Winner Game 8, 9 p.m.

Monday

Game 12: Winner Game 9 vs. Loser Game 11, 6 p.m.

Game 13: Winner Game 10 vs. Winner Game 11, 9 p.m.

Tuesday

Game 14: Winner Game 12 vs. Winner Game 13, 2 p.m.

Game 15: If necessary, Immediately following Game 14

