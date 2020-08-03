Scoreboard: Class AA American Legion baseball state tournament pairings

State AA Tournament

at Dehler Park, Billings

Wednesday

Game 1: No actual game, No. 1 Bozeman receives a bye

Game 2: No. 6 Missoula vs. No. 3 Kalispell, 1 p.m.

Game 3: No. 5 Billings Royals vs. No. 4 Billings Scarlets, 7 p.m.

Game 4: No. 7 Great Falls vs. No. 2 Helena, 4 p.m.

Thursday

Game 5: No actual game, loser of Game 3 receives a bye

Game 6: Loser Game 2 vs. Loser Game 4, 1 p.m.

Game 7: No. 1 Bozeman vs. Winner Game 3, 7 p.m.

Game 8: Winner Game 2 vs. Winner Game 4, 4 p.m.

Friday

Game 9: Winner Game 6 vs. Loser Game 7, 1 p.m.

Game 10: Winner Game 5 vs. Loser Game 8, 4 p.m.

Game 11: Winner Game 7 vs. Winner Game 8, 7 p.m., undefeated semifinal

Saturday

Game 12: Winner Game 9 vs. Loser Game 11, 4 p.m.

Game 13: Winner Game 10 vs. Winner Game 11, 7 p.m.

Sunday

Game 14: Winner Game 12 vs. Winner Game 13, championship, 1 p.m.

Game 15: second championship game, if necessary, 45 minutes after Game 14 concludes

Note 1: Pairing for Game 12 and 13 will not match previous opponents against each other unless absolutely necessary.

Note 2: If three teams remain after Game 13, the winner of Game 11 automatically draws the bye in Game 14.

