Scoreboard: Class AA American Legion baseball state tournament pairings

State AA Tournament
at Dehler Park, Billings
Wednesday
Game 1: No actual game, No. 1 Bozeman receives a bye
Game 2: No. 6 Missoula vs. No. 3 Kalispell, 1 p.m.
Game 3: No. 5 Billings Royals vs. No. 4 Billings Scarlets, 7 p.m.
Game 4: No. 7 Great Falls vs. No. 2 Helena, 4 p.m.
Thursday
Game 5: No actual game, loser of Game 3 receives a bye
Game 6: Loser Game 2 vs. Loser Game 4, 1 p.m.
Game 7: No. 1 Bozeman vs. Winner Game 3, 7 p.m.
Game 8: Winner Game 2 vs. Winner Game 4, 4 p.m.
Friday
Game 9: Winner Game 6 vs. Loser Game 7, 1 p.m.
Game 10: Winner Game 5 vs. Loser Game 8, 4 p.m.
Game 11: Winner Game 7 vs. Winner Game 8, 7 p.m., undefeated semifinal
Saturday
Game 12: Winner Game 9 vs. Loser Game 11, 4 p.m.
Game 13: Winner Game 10 vs. Winner Game 11, 7 p.m.
Sunday
Game 14: Winner Game 12 vs. Winner Game 13, championship, 1 p.m.
Game 15: second championship game, if necessary, 45 minutes after Game 14 concludes
Note 1: Pairing for Game 12 and 13 will not match previous opponents against each other unless absolutely necessary.
Note 2: If three teams remain after Game 13, the winner of Game 11 automatically draws the bye in Game 14.
