American Legion baseball
Eastern A tournament
at Glasgow
Thursday
Game 1: No. 3 Billings Blue Jays vs. No. 6 Billings Cardinals, 9 a.m.
Game 2: No. 2 Miles City Mavericks vs. No. 7 Froid Bulls, 11:30 a.m.
Game 3: No. 1 Laurel Dodgers vs. No. 8 Wolf Point Yellow Jackets, 2 p.m.
Game 4: No. 4 Glendive Blue Devils vs. No. 5 Glasgow Reds, 5 p.m.
Friday
Game 5: Loser Game 1 vs. Loser Game 2, 9 a.m., loser out
Game 6: Loser Game 3 vs. Loser Game 4, 11:30 a.m., loser out
Game 7: Winner Game 1 vs. Winner Game 2, 2 p.m.
Game 8: Winner Game 3 vs. Winner Game 4, 5 p.m.
Saturday
Game 9: Loser Game 8 vs. Winner Game 5, 9 a.m., loser out
Game 10: Loser Game 7 vs. Winner Game 6, 11:30 a.m., loser out
Game 11: Winner Game 7 vs. Winner Game 8, 2 p.m., semifinal
Game 12: Winner Game 9 vs. Winner Game 10, 5 p.m., loser out
Sunday
Game 13: Loser Game 11 vs. Winner Game 12, 10 a.m., semifinal/loser out
Game 14: Winner Game 11 vs. Winner Game 13, 12:30 p.m., championship
Game 15: If necessary championship, 4 p.m.
