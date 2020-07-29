Eastern A District Tournament
At Pirtz Field
Thursday
Game 1: Noon, Miles City vs. Glasgow
Game 2: 2:30 p.m., Glendive vs. Laurel
Game 3: 5 p.m., Billings Blue Jays vs. Wolf Point
Game 4: 7:30 p.m., Froid vs. Billings Cardinals
Friday
Game 5: 11 a.m., L1 vs. L2
Game 6: 1:30 p.m., L3 vs L4
Game 7: 4 p.m., W1 vs. W2
Game 8: 6:30 p.m., W3 vs. W4
Saturday
Game 9: 11 a.m., L8 vs. W5
Game 10: 1:30 p.m., L7 vs. W6
Game 11: 4 p.m., W7 vs. W8
Game 12: 6:30 p.m., W9 vs. W10
Sunday
Game 13: 10 a.m., L11 vs. W12
Game 14: 12:30 p.m., W11 vs. W13
Game 15 (if-necessary): 3 p.m.
