Eastern A District Tournament

At Pirtz Field

Thursday

Game 1: Noon, Miles City vs. Glasgow

Game 2: 2:30 p.m., Glendive vs. Laurel

Game 3: 5 p.m., Billings Blue Jays vs. Wolf Point

Game 4: 7:30 p.m., Froid vs. Billings Cardinals

Friday

Game 5: 11 a.m., L1 vs. L2

Game 6: 1:30 p.m., L3 vs L4

Game 7: 4 p.m., W1 vs. W2

Game 8: 6:30 p.m., W3 vs. W4

Saturday

Game 9: 11 a.m., L8 vs. W5

Game 10: 1:30 p.m., L7 vs. W6

Game 11: 4 p.m., W7 vs. W8

Game 12: 6:30 p.m., W9 vs. W10

Sunday

Game 13: 10 a.m., L11 vs. W12

Game 14: 12:30 p.m., W11 vs. W13

Game 15 (if-necessary): 3 p.m.

Tags

Load comments