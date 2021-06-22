Goldsmith Gallery Tournament
Thursday-Sunday
Dehler Park and Pirtz Field
Pool A: Billings Royals, Great Falls, Rogue (Colo.), Northwest Premier (Idaho).
Pool B: Billings Scarlets, Sheridan (Wyo.), Lightning (Colo.), Beaverton (Ore.).
Thursday
Dehler Park
Noon: Royals vs. Great Falls
2:30 p.m.: Rogue vs. Great Falls
5 p.m.: Rogue vs. NWP
7:30 p.m.: Royals vs. NWP
Pirtz Field
Noon: Lightning vs. Sheridan
2:30 p.m.: Scarlets vs. Beaverton
Friday
Dehler Park
Noon: Scarlets vs. Lightning
2:30 p.m.: Lightning vs. Beaverton
5 p.m.: Sheridan vs. Beaverton
7:30 p.m.: Scarlets vs. Sheridan
Pirtz Field
Noon: Great Falls vs. NWP
2:30 p.m.: Royals vs. Rogue
Saturday
Dehler Park
Noon: Game 1, No. 2 A vs. No. 3 B
2:30 p.m. Game 2, No. 1 A vs. No. 4 B
5 p.m.: Game 3, No. 2 B vs. No. 3 A
7:30 p.m.: Game 4, No. 1 B vs. No. 4 A
Sunday
Dehler Park
10 a.m.: Game 5, Winner Game 2 vs. Winner Game 3
12:30 p.m.: Game 6, Winner Game 1 vs. Winner Game 4
3 p.m.: Championship, Winner Game 5 vs. Winner Game 6
Pirtz Field
10 a.m.: Loser Game 2 vs. Loser Game 3, both out
12:30 p.m.: Loser Game 1 vs. Loser Game 4, both out
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.